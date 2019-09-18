SOMERSET –A Rockwood man will appear in Somerset County Court charged with corruption of minors and disorderly conduct, authorities said.
John Arthur Baker Jr., 40, of the 300 block of West Mud Pike, was ordered on Tuesday to stand trial following a preliminary hearing before District Judge Kenneth Johnson, of Somerset.
According to a criminal complaint filed by state police in Somerset, Baker on May 27 allegedly promised a 12-year-old boy that he would give him $10,000 if he told a principal in the Rockwood School District that a female teacher had inappropriately touched him.
Baker is free on bond.