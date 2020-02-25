CHICAGO — Rod Blagojevich was famously convicted of an array of brazen corruption schemes as governor, but in a cramped administrative hearing room on Tuesday he was accused of something else.
Moral turpitude.
Merriam-Webster defines turpitude as “depravity,” and it’s the somewhat nebulous legal standard — which essentially boils down to an egregious breach of trust — that state regulators say should cause Blagojevich to lose his law license permanently. And Exhibit A, they argue, is Blagojevich’s own crimes.
In a 90-minute hearing, attorneys for the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission took a three-member panel that will decide the status of Blagojevich’s license through his worst hits as governor, including his convictions for attempting to sell a U.S. Senate seat, shaking down the CEO of a children’s hospital for campaign cash and lying to the FBI.
“As governor, (Blagojevich) had the responsibility to do what was right for the people of Illinois,” ARDC attorney Christopher Heredia said. “Instead, he only did what was right by himself.”
Blagojevich was a conspicuous no-show at the hearing.
The hearing, which has been nearly a decade in the making, came just one week after President Donald Trump commuted Blagojevich’s 14-year sentence, springing him from prison more than four years early.