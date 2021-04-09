Rodger L. Shrecengost, 51, of New Bethlehem, passed away Thursday morning, April 8, 2021, at his home after being stricken with a sudden illness.
Born May 14, 1969 in Kittanning, he was a son of Richard L. and Sandra E. Shrecengost of New Bethlehem.
He was a graduate of Redbank Valley High School.
Rodger was a union laborer with Francis J. Palo Inc. in Clarion.
He married the former DeeDee Kriebel, and she survives.
Rodger was a member of the Eagles and VFW clubs, both in New Bethlehem.
In addition to his parents and wife, he is survived by a daughter, Nicole Kroh and her husband, Zack, of New Bethlehem; a granddaughter, Sophia Kroh; two stepdaughters, Tiara Schreckengost and her husband, Austin, and Tiffany Vernon and her husband, Troy, all of Virginia Beach, Va.; and three siblings, Wanda G. Grinder and her husband, Bob, Wendy S. Cornman and her husband, Jeffrey, and Richard “Dale” Shrecengost and his wife, Billie Jo, all of New Bethlehem.
He is also survived by his nieces, Ruby Boozer, Emily Zuranik, Kali Shrecengost, Heather Speer and Ashley Buzard; great-nieces and great-nephews, Roland, Killian, Gavin, Colton and Olivia; and his in-laws, Larry and Ruby Kriebel of New Bethlehem.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents and a great-nephew, Colby Buzard.
Family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 11, 2021 at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service Chapel in New Bethlehem.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 12, 2021 in the funeral chapel with the Rev. Randy Hopper officiating.
Please observe the current COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines set by the CDC, DOH and Pennsylvania governor for wearing a face mask and social distancing.
Online condolences may be sent to Rodger’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.