REYNOLDSVILLE — A very warm summer evening welcomed fans and drivers from all over, including Ohio, back to the track for Mid-Season Championship Night at Hummingbird Speedway Saturday.
And by night’s end, a trio of regulars — Brockport’s Josh Fields (Sunny 106.5 FM Pure Stocks), Kersey’s Doug Surra (Swanson Heavy Duty Truck Repair Semi-Late Models) and Clearfield’s Rich Howell (Cypress Clock & Gift Shop Street Stocks) — capturing their third feature wins of the season.
Osceola Mills’ Derek Rodkey (BWP Bats Late Models) and Punxsutawney’s John Campisano (Aaron’s Four-Cylinders) each found Victory Lane for the first time this season at The ’Bird.
Points leader Chris Farrell and Shawn Claar led the late models trackside for their opening 25-lap feature race.
Farrell jumped out to the lead on the initial start with Claar, Rodkey, and Brandon Groters following behind. Rodkey worked his way around Claar a couple laps later to move into the second spot behind Farrell. A number of laps later, Groters used the high line to his advantage to work around Claar to move into third behind Farrell and Rodkey.
Farrell continued to lead as the race reached the halfway mark. Farrell’s night would come to an end just one lap later when he cut a tire down, bringing out the first caution flag. That handed the lead to Rodkey now with Groters and Claar in second and third. On the restart, Rodkey jumped out to the lead with Groters and Claar following behind.
Another caution, this one for debris on the frontstretch, bunched the field again, and a mechanical issue Groters’ car during the caution ended his night.
On the final restart of the race, Rodkey once again jumped out to the lead with Claar, Curtis Teats, and the rest of the field following behind. Claar would have nothing for Rodkey in the closing laps as he would go on to pick up his first win of the 2018 season. Claar, Scott Alvetro, Teats, and Garrett Mott rounded out the top 5.
Farrell and Claar won the heat races.
The pure stock feature hit he track next, with Fields and Greg Blystone leading the field to the green flag in the 15-lap event.
Fields jumped out to the quick lead as Mike Anderson began to challenge Blystone for the second spot. Fields continued to lead over Blystone and Anderson until Blystone hit the frontstretch wall very hard, ending his night. That moved Anderson into the second spot and Andy Frey to third.
On the restart, Fields and Anderson swapped the lead a couple times with Frey behind both of them in the third position. Fields eventually took the lead back and began to pull away from Anderson and the rest of the field a few laps later. He continued to lead until a caution for a spin in turns 3 and 4 setup another restart.
On the ensuing restart, Anderson was able to pull side-by-side with Fields for the lead. They remained side-by-side as they got the white flag but the run for the lead and checkered flag was halted by a spin in turns 3 and 4 again.
On the final restart of the race, which was a green-white-checker, Anderson gave Fields another valiant run for the lead, but it wasn’t enough as Fields held on to collect his third win of the season. Anderson, Frey, Raven Fuller, and Mike Annis rounded out the top 5.
Fields and Blystone won the heat races.
Next up were the semi-late models, with points leader Doug Surra and Nick Loffredo sitting in the front row for the 20-lap feature.
Surra edged out to the early lead with Loffredo running half a car length back on the inside. The top two continued to race that way for the first few laps until a caution for a spin in turn 4 setup the first restart of the race. Surra again jumped out to the lead as Nick Erskine worked his around Loffredo for the second spot just before a caution for a crash in turns 1 and 2 setup another restart.
Loffredo got back around Erskine for the second position behind Surra on the restart. Loffredo then pulled to the inside of Surra to challenge him for the lead. That continued for a couple laps until a caution for a spin in turns 1 and 2 setup yet another restart. On the ensuing restart, Surra checked out once again as Erskine got back around Loffredo to move into the second spot.
Erskine gave Surra a bit of a challenge on another restart and continued to for a handful of laps as the race reached the halfway mark. Another cash, this time in turn 4, setup a single-file restart just one lap past the halfway mark. A couple quick caution flags kept the field close over the next few laps. Surra continued to pace the field on the restart following those cautions, but Erskine reeled him in and began to challenge Surra for the top spot.
Surra managed to hold off Erskine though a couple more cautions late in the race for his third victory of the season. Erskine, Loffredo, Eddie Connor and Luke Barnett rounded out the top 5.
Surra, Loffredo and Connor won the heat races.
Howell and Cregen Brady led the street stocks out for their 20-lap feature event.
Howell pulled out to the early lead on the initial start over Brady and the rest of the field until a caution for a spin on the backstretch setup the first restart of the race just a few laps in. Howell jumped out to the lead once again as Brandon Connor worked his way around Brady to take the second position. Connor continued to run in the second spot until his car got sideways coming off of turn 4 and lost a lot of positions all the way to the back of the pack.
That moved Brady into the second spot, but both Jim Bloom and Larry Kugle made their way by him to move into second and third respectively. The race stayed green with Howell in command through all of this until a spin in tuns 1 and 2 brought out another caution flag.
On the ensuing restart, Howell jumped out front as Kugle worked his way around Bloom to move into the second spot. Kugle then began to put some pressure on Howell for the race lead until a caution for a stopped car in turn 3 brought out the caution once again. Howell stayed out front as Connor worked his way back up through the field and overtook Bloom for third.
A late caution bunched up the field, but it did little to slow down Howell who went to take this third checkered flag of the year. Connor battled his way to a second-palce finish and was followed across the line by Kugle, Joe Stajnrajh and Allen Lamb rounded out the top 5.
Howell and Brady won the heat races.
The night’s action closed out with the 12-lap four-cylinders feature, with Jim Fye and points leader Eric Luzier leading the field to the green flag.
Luzier jumped out to the lead on the start with Fye, Joe Anthon, and Wayne Truitt following behind. Luzier continued to lead as hard-charging Campisano, who started dead last, worked his way up around Anthony and Truitt to move into third behind Luzier and Fye.
Campisano then closed in on Fye, but that was halted when a caution fell. On the restart, Luzier jumped out to the lead. Campisano got around Fye for second a couple laps later and set his sights on the race leader Luzier with just a handful of laps remaining.
He caught Luzier late in the race and looked to the inside to take the race lead as the white flag was displayed to the field. A spin on the frontstretch on the final lap setup a green-white-checkered finish. Campisano jumped out to the lead on the restart and never looked back on his way to picking up his first victory of the 2018 season. Luzier, Fye, Truitt, and Larry Conklin rounded out the top 5.
Fye and Luzier won the heat races.
Speedway Notes: A total of 68 cars were in attendance for Mid-Season Championship Night. Racing was completed shortly after 11pm. A quick note for all drivers and teams, July 21st at the track will be our Fan Appreciation Night. Racing will continue Saturday evening with gates opening at 4:30pm and racing at 7 p.m. For more information, people can call the track office at (814) 653-8400 or visit the track’s website at www.hummingbirdspeedway.com.
