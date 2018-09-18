Roger Max Bailey, 86, of Mayport, died Tuesday, September 18, 2018 at Laurelbrooke Personal Care Home in Brookville.
Born September 11, 1932, in Rimersburg, he was the son of Kenneth Edwin Bailey and Pearl Susan Bailey.
He enjoyed 65 years of marriage with Norma Lee Bailey. She preceded him in death on June 29, 2018.
Mr. Bailey joined the Armed Forces in 1953 and served during the Korean War. After discharge, he worked as a Union carpenter and was awarded an honorary membership from the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America for 50 years of continuous membership in 2016. Later he started his own business as a logger.
He was an active member of the North Freedom United Methodist Church where he attended faithfully. He served as Sunday School Teacher and Trustee for many years.
Mr. Bailey was a talented woodworker and crafted many beautiful pieces of work. He also enjoyed boating, camping, hunting, horses and spending time with his family. He was a hard worker and handyman and whenever family or friends needed anything, he was also happy to help out.
Survivors include two daughters, Linda Barnacastle and her husband, David, of Brookville, and Debra Hoover and her husband, Bradley, of Mayport; two granddaughters, Jaime Peffer and her finance, Jason Asher, of Mayport, and Cara Hoover of New York, N.Y.; one grandson, Kyle Hoover of Mayport; a great-granddaughter, McKenzie Peffer of Mayport; and two step-grandchildren, Jeremy Barnacastle of Punxsutawney and Stephen Barnacastle of Brookville.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Norma J. Bailey; and a son, Ronald L. Bailey.
Friends and family will be received on Monday, September 24, from 7 to 9 p.m. and Tuesday, September 25, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Furlong Funeral Home in Summerville.
A funeral service will immediately follow the viewing at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 25, 2018, with Pastor Angel Rishell officiating.
Interment will follow at the North Freedom UM Cemetery, Ringgold Township, Jefferson County.
The family suggests that donations be made to the North Freedom UM Cemetery, in care of Debra Hoover, 284 Nolf Rd., Mayport, PA 16240.
Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, order flowers and obtain additional information at www.furlongfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.