In February 2020, after a jury convicted Republican advisor Roger Stone of charges relating to Russian interference in the 2016 election, prosecutors recommended a nine-year prison sentence. In response, President Trump tweeted, “This is a horrible and very unfair situation. The real crimes were on the other side, as nothing happens to them. Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice!”
The Justice Department decided to reduce Stone’s recommendation and the Democrat media outrage machine cranked into high gear. The far left anti-Trump group “Protect Democracy” allegedly obtained the signatures of 2,000 former Department of Justice officials calling on Attorney General William Barr to resign, leading Barr to ask the President to stop commenting on pending criminal cases. While noting President Obama didn’t hesitate to misleadingly insert himself into the Skip Gates, Mike Brown and Trayvon Martin cases and only received praise, we hope the President will cut AG Barr some slack.
Nevertheless, let’s look at things from the President’s perspective.
Once Mueller’s Democrats decided to charge Stone, a frail 67-year-old, the FBI launched a dawn raid on grampa’s home with 29 FBI agents in battle gear. For one old guy accused of lying. The normal procedure, according to former senior Justice Department official James Trusty is to arrange to have the accused turn himself in. (By the way, CNN “just happened” to be there to record the entire raid.)
“Who are the four prosecutors (Mueller people?) who cut and ran?” President Trump asked.
The lead prosecutor was one Jonathan Kravis, a former Obama White House lawyer.
Townhall’s Marina Medvin interviewed defense attorney Jesse Binnall, who’s had extensive interaction with Kravis. According to Binnall, Stone was targeted because he was a Trump supporter and the “four prosecutors filed a brief making a sentencing recommendation without getting approval from the chain of command. That is extraordinarily unusual in the DOJ. In fact, I can say it’s unheard of at the DOJ.” Binnall claimed in the past Kravis and his partner violated an immunity agreement leading to a case dismissal, hid exculpatory evidence, violated attorney-client confidentiality and ordered an FBI raid “at 6 in the morning and dragged his 15-year-old daughter out on the side of a busy road, in her underwear. For context ... this case was about a failure (by a Republican) to report a campaign expenditure on an FEC form.”
So the prosecutors were Democrat operatives? The jury is who decides one’s fate. Right? Well, according to the Daily Caller, Tomeka Hart, Stone’s jury forewoman, was a Democratic congressional candidate who misled the court as to her potential bias. During jury selection she claimed she didn’t “pay that close attention” to the Russia investigation and Stone’s association with Trump would “absolutely not” affect her ability to be impartial. In fact, her social media shows she closely followed and often commented on the Mueller witch hunt and referred to Trump as the “#KlanPresident,” on at least one occasion.
But the judge is the one that keeps a trial honest, right? Well, Stone’s judge was Obama-appointed District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson. While we disagree with the normally insightful Tucker Carlson that the judge is a “Democratic activist wearing robes” (she did, after all, ignore the Democrats’ ridiculous nine-year sentence recommendation and sentenced Stone to a little over three years) we do agree her gag order is problematic.
As Carlson pointed out, “The entire Democratic Party and their servants in the press can defame Stone at will, and they are relentlessly, but if Stone dares to express his own opinion, Amy Berman Jackson will send him to jail immediately.” Not only is Stone gagged from television, radio and all social media, so are his friends and family.
That’s not fair.
Rimersburg Rules hopes Judge Jackson will reconsider her gag order, but in the meantime, as long as the judge says “Shut up Roger,” Roger Stone should say, “Roger that!”
[This is a column of opinion and satire. The author knows of no undisclosed facts. Contact Lewis, the author of “The Diaries of Pontius Pilate,” “Separation of Church and State,” “Baghdad Burning” and “Hell Rises,” at www.josephmaxlewis.com.]