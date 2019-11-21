Roland Lavern Hawk Sr., 81, of New Bethlehem, died on November 18, 2019 at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital in Kittanning.
Born February 19, 1938, in Widnoon, he was the son of Donald Francis and Violet Fay (Darr) Hawk.
He married Lois Evaline (Summerville) on December 8, 1962. She preceded him in death on August 5, 1999. He then married Alberta Grace Polliard Hawk.
Mr. Hawk was a self-employed truck driver and belonged to the Union Local 261.
He was a member of the Oakland Church of God in Distant.
Mr. Hawk enjoyed going to Burger King with his friends.
He loved watching football and baseball, especially the Steelers and the Pirates.
Mr. Hawk also enjoyed gardening, coin collecting and playing the lottery.
Survivors include his wife, Alberta Polliard Hawk of New Bethlehem; three children, Rodney James Hawk and C.J. Adams of Hermitage, Roland Lavern Hawk, Jr. and his wife, Kristi, of Port Edwards, Wis. and Rhonda Jane Gandee, and her husband, Mike, of Cardington, Ohio; a step-daughter, Deb Rummel and her husband, Darrel, of New Bethlehem; five grandchildren, Merrick W. Gandee, Morgen Y. E. Hammons, Hunter Hawk, Brynna Hawk and Tanner Hawk; a step- grandson, Shawn Rummel and Kandy; three great-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Betty Oss of Distant, Doris Kammerdiener of Kittanning and Shirley Reitz of Clarion.
In addition to his parents and first wife, Lois, he was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Eugene Hawk.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, at the Oakland Church of God in Distant.
Funeral services will be held at the church, on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Jimmy Swogger officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Hawk’s name to the COPD Foundation (copdfoundation.org) 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Miami, FL 33134.
Interment will be held in the Rimersburg Cemetery.
The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.