Ronald Dean Powell, 83, of New Bethlehem, died Thursday afternoon, July 12, 2018, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Born January 6, 1935, in Dora, Jefferson County, he was the son of Charles E. “Chuck” and Avanelle J. “Jo” (Skinner) Powell.
He married Arlene M. Brinker on June 23, 1962. She survives. They were married for 56 years.
Mr. Powell was a member of the Leatherwood Church where he served on the board at different times and was the Sunday School Superintendent for many years.
He served on the Leatherwood Cemetery Association Board.
Mr. Powell worked for West Penn Power where he was a repairman and welder. He belonged to the Utility Workers Union of American Local 102.
He was a member of the Leatherwood Anti Horse Thieves Association, New Bethlehem Lodge No. 522 F&AM and Coudersport Consistory.
Mr. Powell helped coach Little League, he helped with 4-H and Boy Scouts, and attended the Men’s Prayer Breakfast.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, farming and mowing his lawn. He was an avid sports fan, watching the Pirates and the Steelers.
One of his greatest joys was spending time with his granddaughter, Cora Mae.
In addition to his wife, survivors include two sons, Randy D. Powell and his wife, Brenda, of New Bethlehem, and Gary E. Powell of Hermitage; a granddaughter, Cora Mae Powell; two sisters-in-law, Thelma Doverspike and her friend, Don Shankel, of Mercer, and Marie Hall and her husband, Bob, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister-in-law and her husband, Fay and Jim Reichard.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 17, 2018, at the Leatherwood Church with the Rev. Doug Henry officiating.
Interment was in Leatherwood Cemetery, Porter Township, Clarion County.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.
