Ronald Delp McMaster, 88, died at his family farm on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in New Bethlehem.
Born May 30, 1931, in Monroe Township, he was the son of Elmer and Thelma McMaster.
As a child, his family traveled the state working on the highways as part of the New Deal. They were deeply connected to the community and he grew up with many friends and cousins who he regarded as siblings. In spite of their age difference and distinctive personalities, he always held a very special place for his relationship to his brother, Richard.
Shortly after graduating from Porter Township School, Mr. McMaster met his wife Mable, a “town girl” from South Bethlehem. They married on July 19, 1952 before he began his service in the Korean War. Mr. McMaster served proudly for two years and returned safely home to his beautiful wife.
Mr. McMaster and his wife raised two children and he provided for his family through heavy machinery work before embarking on a career as a teacher.
He worked and studied hard, ultimately achieving a bachelor’s and two master’s degrees during his 30-year tenure as a middle school science teacher at Delaware Valley Middle School in Milford.
Upon their retirement, Mr. McMaster and his wife joined the Mobile Missionary Assistance Program to provide Christian centered service across the United States. They loved traveling in their fifth wheel trailer and sharing in fellowship with the other missionaries from 1990-1998. Though they enjoyed the adventure, they agreed that home was best. They returned to the McMaster family farm in Monroe Township in 1998. Both delighted in being closer to their relatives, contributing with their community and appreciating their view of the crosses on the hillside, each and every day.
Mr. McMaster loved God, his country, his family, their farm, his dogs, the barn cats and hunting. He was committed to community service with the food pantry and American Legion. He rarely missed the men’s prayer breakfast. Though it embarrassed his wife, he made friends with strangers everywhere he went. His family remembers him as a thoughtful, patient, funny man who loved his children and grandchildren.
Survivors include his brother, Richard McMaster of Sligo; his children, Steve Allan McMaster of Zionsville, Ind., and Melinda Kay McMaster of Pittsboro, N.C.; and his four granddaughters.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Mable; his parents, Elmer and Thelma McMaster; and his sister, Marlene.
Mr. McMaster was baptized and will be remembered at Leatherwood Church in New Bethlehem.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the church.
All are welcome to attend and celebrate the life of Ronald Delp McMaster.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at wwww.alcornfuneralhome.com.