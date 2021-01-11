Ronald E. Stewart, 84, of Warren, passed away on January 1, 2021 at the home of this step-daughter and her husband, Kristen and Ray Cady in Chugiak, Alaska, after a brief illness.
Born January 15, 1936 in Rimersburg, he as the son of W. Eugene Stewart and Dorothy Schick Stewart.
He graduated from Union High School.
Mr. Stewart enlisted in the United States Army and served in Germany.
Completing his army tour, he enrolled in Clarion University and graduated with a bachelor's and a master's degree in Education.
He taught school in Bemus Point, N.Y. and Shaler Area High School in Pittsburgh.
Mr. Stewart also worked as a purchasing agent for H.J. Heinz Company in Pittsburgh.
He then moved to Warren and became the director of personnel at Warren State Hospital where he met his future wife, the former Roberta Mason Huckabone. They were married in 2007.
Mr. Stewart was a member of the Elks Club in Florida and a member of the Masonic Lodge in Warren.
Mr. and Mrs. Stewart attended the First Lutheran Church in Warren.
During the winter months, they stayed at their home in Englewood, Fla.
Roberta Stewart passed away on September 17, 2020 at her daughter's home in Alaska.
Survivors include, one step-daughter, Kristen Cady, her husband, Ray and their sons, Elias, Alaric and Ian Cady; a sister, Sally Stewart Fagley and her husband, Bill, of Greenville; two nieces, Lynn M. Genovesi and her husband, John, of Austin, Texas and Lisa D. Ceh and her husband, Ken, of North Huntingdon; three great-nieces, Laina Howell and her husband, Reid, and Lydia Genovesi of Austin, Texas and Stephanie Ceh of North Huntingdon; and a great-nephew, John Michael (Jack) Genovesi of Austin, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Roberta; his parents; a younger brother, Michael C. Stewart; and his Schick and Stewart grandparents.
A memorial service for Mr. and Mrs. Stewart will be held at a later date at the First Lutheran Church in Warren.