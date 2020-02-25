Rose M. Rearick, 74, formerly of Fairmount City, died Monday evening, February 24, 2020 at Jefferson Manor in Brookville.
Born July 13, 1945 in St. Charles, she was the daughter of the late Jack W. and Genevieve F. (Rockwell) Williams.
She married William E. Rearick on January 25, 1966. He preceded her in death on April 27, 2016.
Mrs. Rearick was a beautician and the owner of Rose M. Rearick Beauty Salon.
She was a member of the Nevin Memorial United Church of Christ in Frogtown.
Survivors include two sons, Nicholas “Chip” Gilliland and his wife, Tracie, of Palmyria, and Michael T. Gilliland and his wife, Paula, of Limestone; one granddaughter, Michaela M. Gilliland; one great-granddaughter, Briar V. Cressman; and three sisters, Audrey Brocious and her husband, Chet, of Fairmount City, Jacqueline Barnett and her husband, Larry, of Blairsville, and Minnie Williams of New Bethlehem.
Visitation will be on Friday, February 28, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Nevin Memorial United Church of Christ in Frogtown with the funeral service following at 11 a.m. with Pastor Sam Swick officiating.
Interment will be in the Oakland Cemetery in Distant, Armstrong County.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
