Ross J. Schons, 53, of Templeton, died Tuesday, June 26, 2018 due to complications from a motorcycle accident.
Born March 24, 1965 in Clarion, he was the son of James Alvin Schons and Audrey Elma (Finefrock) Schons.
Mr. Schons was a lifetime resident of the area and honorably served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1984 to 1988. He joined the Pennsylvania State Police in 1993 where he worked as a trooper, retiring in 2014.
In his free time, Mr. Schons enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing. He was a member of Baker Street Church of God, Masonic Lodge No. 550 of Edinburg and the Widnoon Rod and Gun Club.
He will be deeply missed by his mother, Audrey Elma Schons of Rimersburg; his loving wife, Shelly D. (Burt) Schons, whom he married March 25, 1994; children, Heather Nicole Schons and Luke Allen Schons, both at home; brother, George W. Schons and his wife, Linda, of South Dayton, N.Y.; sisters, Candy L. McIntyre of Clarion, and Karla D. Fingado and her husband, Andrew, of Summerville; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Relatives and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, June 29, at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Rimersburg. Additional visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 30, at the Baker Street Church of God.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 30, 2018 at the Baker Street Church of God in Rimersburg with the Rev. John A. Milliron officiating.
Interment will be in Duncan Cemetery, Templeton.
Contributions can be made in Mr. Schons’ honor to Widnoon Rod and Gun Club, Gun Club Road, Templeton, PA 16259.
To send a condolence to Mr. Schons’ family or view a tribute honoring his life, visit www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.
