SEMIFINALS
GAME 6
ROSSITER 9,
SYKESVILLE 8, 8 innings
Score by Innings
Rossiter;002;051;01;—;9
Sykesville;013;020;20;—;8
Rossiter—9
Jordan Mesoraco c 4121, Brandon Matthews 2b-p-2b 5000, Pete Meterko ss 1100, Adison Neal pr 0000, Mark Saxman 3b 2210, Kevin London ph-1b 2000, Dakotah Byers 1b-3b-1b 2111, Isaac Stouffer rf 4131, Tyler Richardson cf-p 4111, Darren Byers lf-cf 3112, Greg Stouffer dh 4111, Alec Petroff p 0000, Alec Greenblatt p-2b-lf 0000. Totals: 31-9-10-7.
Sykesville—8
Adam Fox ss 5110, Jake Felix 2b-3b 4111, Dan Wascovich 1b 2000, Brandon Sicheri lf 3001, Garrett Prosper rf-1b 2200, Ryan Walker 3b0-p 3221, Austin Blauser c 4122, Jude Lander dh 4011, Keaton Beckes p 0000, Brandon Simbeck p-rf 1000, Cory Manning lf-rf-2b 3011, Jared Baummer cf 1101. Totals: 32-8-8-8.
Errors: Rossiter 2, Sykesville 2. LOB: Rossiter 12, Sykesville 13. 2B: Blauser, Lander. SAC: Byers, I. Stouffer. HBP: Meterko (by Walker), Saxman (by Beckes), Dar. Byers (by Walker); Blauser (by Greenblatt), Baummer 3 (2 by Petroff, 1 by Matthews).
Pitching
Rossiter: Alec Petroff-2 2/3 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 2 SO, 2 HB; Alec Greenblatt-1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 HB; Brandon Matthews-2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO, 1 HB; Tyler Richardson-2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO.
Sykesville: Keaton Beckes-4+ IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 6 BB, 2 SO, 1 HB; Brandon Simbeck-1/3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Ryan Walker-3 2/3 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO, 2 HB.
winning pitcher: Richardson. Losing pitcher: Walker.
