KANE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that work to replace a bridge on Route 66 (James City Hill Road) in Wetmore Township will continue the week of August 12. Replacing the bridge will improve its condition from “poor” to “good.” The bridge spans Wind Run about two miles south of Kane and carries an average of almost 1,700 vehicles daily. The existing bridge is being replaced with a prestressed concrete box culvert.
The detour that has been in place since July 29 remains in effect. Through Wednesday, August 14, motorists will be directed to an official 40-mile detour using Route 948 (Montmorenci Road), Route 219 (Buffalo Pittsburgh Highway), and Route 321.
Motorist familiar with the area may choose alternate routes, but they are advised a Route 321 bridge spanning Five Mile Run about three miles north of Kane is also closed.
The original opening date of August 9 was pushed to August 14 to accommodate paving and guide rail installation. All work is weather dependent.
This $365,000 project is a joint effort between PennDOT McKean County Maintenance and The L.C. Whitford Company, Inc. of Wellsville, NY. PennDOT is responsible for excavation of the old bridge and backfill of the new box. The contractor will install the box culvert and perform paving.
PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in and around work zones, follow official detour signs, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.
PennDOT encourages drivers to “Know before they go” and to check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA is free, available 24 hours a day, and provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2. For regional updates on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com)1PAStateCOLL
MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 765-0423, Timothy Nebgen (814) 765-0598