BRADFORD — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists that preliminary work on a bridge replacement in Lafayette Township is scheduled to start Tuesday, May 28. The bridge spans Three Mile Run on Route 59, just east of Mount Alton. Replacing the bridge will allow PennDOT to remove it from McKean County’s list of bridges in poor condition.
Initial work will involve mobilizing equipment, drainage work, roadway widening, clearing and grubbing. Flaggers in the roadway will enforce and alternating traffic pattern while this work is completed.
Once initial work is complete, the contractor will install temporary barrier closing one lane. The bridge will then be replaced using half-width phasing. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals that will be set to flash mode before becoming fully operational Tuesday, June 11.
The overall project consists of replacing the existing reinforced concrete slab bridge with a new precast reinforced concrete box culvert, approximately 600 feet of roadway reconstruction, drainage upgrades and guiderail installation. PennDOT expects to open the new bridge to traffic by early September. Bob Cummins Construction Co. of Bradford, PA is the contractor for this $1 million project.
The existing 15-foot structure was constructed in 1932 and carries an average of nearly 1,300 vehicles each day.
Drivers are reminded to use caution in and around work zones, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.