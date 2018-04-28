SMETHPORT — Act 89 funding dedicated to upgrading weight restricted highways, will result in the rehabilitation of more than 7 miles of weight restricted roadway in McKean County. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) made the announcement Friday, with work expected to start on Tuesday, May 2 along Route 46 in Norwich and Keating Townships.
The work zone will stretch from Route 146 in Norwich Township to U.S. Route 6 in East Smethport. From May 2 through June 15, this section of Route 46 will be closed to traffic and a detour will be in place. The official detour will direct drivers to use Route 46, Route 120, Route 155, and Route 6. Parts of the detour will send drivers into Cameron County. Motorists familiar with the area can use alternate routes.
Full depth reclamation is a recycling process that involves grinding the old roadway, mixing it with cement and water, and then compacting the mixed material as the foundation of the new roadway. Project work will also include an asphalt overlay on the base material, along with guide rail updates. Drainage work along this section of Route 46 took place in 2017.
Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $5 million job. All work is weather and schedule dependent. Work is expected to be complete in late July.
For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by Act 89, or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.
To help make decisions about travel, motorists are encouraged to “Know Before You Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 850 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
For regional updates on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com/511PAStateColl
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.