KANE — Work began today on the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s (PennDOT) Route 6 improvement project in Kane.
The work is intended to extend the useful life of the roadway and improve overall ride quality.
On Route 6, the project stretches from Easton Street to the intersection of Route 6 and Route 321. Local street names for Route 6 are North Fraley Street, Greeves Street, Edgar James Street, and Biddle Street.
Overall work includes roadway restoration, drainage improvements, signal upgrades, water line relocation, pavement markings, and miscellaneous construction.
This road work is being done in phases, with initial work requiring alternating traffic patterns enforced by flaggers in the roadway. Drivers should expect delays as work takes place. PennDOT reminds drivers to be cautious in work zones, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.
As work progresses and construction phases change, a detour will be in effect for eastbound traffic. That change is anticipated to take place by late May. PennDOT will issue a project update prior to that change.
Francis J. Palo, Inc. of Clarion, PA is the contractor on the $5 million job, which is expected to be complete by the end of the year. All work is weather and schedule dependent.
Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 850 traffic cameras.
