Clarion County, Monroe & Clarion Townships, State Route 68 Restrictions
MONROE TWP. – Route 68 will be restricted to a single lane using short-term flagging setups Monday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. beginning April 1 for the first stage of the Dolby Street Intersection project in Monroe and Clarion townships.
This Phase One work will consist of water and sewer line installation, installation of environmental controls, and project drainage. This first phase is expected to last through July 2019 at which time the contractor will move to Phase Two which will allow one lane of traffic in each direction through the work site.
Work during Phase Two and Phase Three will be primarily during daylight hours behind guiderail/barrier. Fridays and Saturdays will be used as make-up days for weather-related delays.
Motorists should slow down and use caution in work zones, and obey flaggers and other traffic control devices.
For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.
