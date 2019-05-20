LICKING TWP. – Motorists can expect a full road closure of Route 58 in Licking Township from June 7 to the expected end date of June 21.
Route 58 will close between Blairs Corner Road and SR 3009 (Gibson Road).
To detour, motorists can use SR 3009 to SR 3007 to Canoe Ripple Road.
The approximate two-week closing of Route 58 is due to the full replacement and paving of the Turniphole Bridge No. 3. The road will be open only to local traffic.
Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com.