INDIANA — Route 3020 is scheduled to close this week as part of the Kahle Bridge replacement project in Richland Township, Clarion County.
Route 3020, Master Road, is expected to close Monday, between State Route 38 and Alum Rock/SR58/338 intersection to replace the bridge carrying Master Road over Interstate 80, eastbound and westbound.
A posted detour will be in place using Route 3020 (Liken Road/Buttertown Road to Route 38/Route 208 West, to Route 478, south to Route 58. East to Route 3020, Alum Rock Road and north back to Master Road.
This $3.38 million bridge replacement project is being constructed by Francis J. Palo, Inc., and is expected to be completed November 2018.
Motorists should slow down and use caution in work zones, and obey flaggers and other traffic control devices. Expect congestion and delays in the project area. Fines are doubled for violations in work zones. Drive responsibly for your safety and the safety of the workers.
For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.
Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 850 traffic cameras.
