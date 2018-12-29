NEW BETHLEHEM — Host Redbank Valley and Brockway cruised to 5-0 records at Saturday’s 11-team Redbank Valley Duals.
Neither team was challenged much throughout the day. The Rovers routed Oswayo Valley (66-11), Youngsville (78-0), Mercer (51-19), Slippery Rock (58-3) and Kane (45-27). The host Bulldogs dumped Slippery Rock (58-10), Jamestown (63-18), Oswayo Valley (64-6), Youngsville (81-0) and Mercer (42-24).
The Rovers had five wrestlers go 5-0 with Dom Inzana at 120 pounds, Anthony Glasl at 138, Eric Johnson at 195, Garrett McClintick at 220 and Hayden Thompson at heavyweight.
Brockway (8-1) visits Clarion Thursday.
The Bulldogs (7-0) revved up for their big home match Thursday with Brookville and had four wrestlers go 5-0 in Mason Songer at 120, Brayden Altobelli at 126 and Aiden Gardner at 220. Ridge Cook took five forfeit wins at 106.
Kane, Mercer, Jamestown and Slippery Rock all went 3-2 while Oswayo Valley finished 2-3. Clarion (1-3), Curwensville (1-4), Punxsutawney (1-4) and Youngsville (0-5) rounded out the other team records at the tournament.
