Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Clearfield, Elk, Cameron and Potter Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the Monday morning and Monday evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow covered roads and limited visibility. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. &&