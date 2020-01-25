BROCKWAY — The Brockway boys basketball team picked up its second straight win with a hard fought 49-43 win over the visiting Curwensville Golden Tide on Friday night.
Brockway never trailed in the contest, but they saw a 14-point halftime lead slip down to three late in the fourth quarter.
Curwensville had a couple chances to draw even closer, but missed a couple inside shots with under 30 seconds to play and were also done in by a couple of late offensive fouls, including a fifth and final foul from the game’s leading scorer, Trevor Lansberry with under ten seconds remaining.
Brockway jumped out to a 14-8 lead at the end of the first quarter after Aiden Bullers converted an offensive rebound for a put in at the first quarter horn, as Bullers would go on to score nine first-half points.
Alec Freemer scored seven of Brockway’s 14 first quarter points. In the second quarter, Brockway’s pressure defense forced its share of turnovers that helped turn an 18-13 lead into a 32-16 lead before Lansberry made two free throws at the end of the first half.
Curwensville center Adam Miller got his team back in the game in the third quarter, scoring 11 of his 17 points in that stretch reduce a 32-18 halftime deficit to a 40-34 deficit at the end of the third quarter.
With 2:14 in the third quarter, Danny McGarry made two free throws which turned out to be the first Tide player, other than Lansberry and Miller, to score.
McGarry would go on to make a three-pointer in the fourth quarter to close the gap to 42-37, then two free throws from leading scorer Lansberry drew the Tide to within 42-39.
Holding a slim lead, Brockway’s Lewis Painter made two big shots, including one on an offensive rebound to put Brockway ahead 46-41 with under a minute to go. Brockway struggled from the foul line all night, including seven missed foul shots in the fourth quarter, but was able to force a couple charging fouls and turnovers late in the game to hold on.
Freemer led the way for Brockway with 12 points, while teammates Bullers and Jon Wood scored 11 and 10 points respectively. Curwensville only had three players hit the stat sheet, but was able to stay well within reach late in the game thanks to Lansberry and Miller combining for 38 points.
Lansberry got to the foul line 16 times, making 12 of them. As a team, Curwensville was 17-of-21 at the line.
Curwensville head coach Matt Wassil acknowledged that turnovers have been his team’s weakness all season, but was also pleased with how his team fought back after trailing by 14 at halftime.
“We got down by 16 points right before halftime, but I was proud of our team for not giving up at that point. Our big man, Adam Miller really gave us a spark in the third quarter,” Wassil said.
“We spaced the floor a lot better in the second half which helped give us some better looks inside. There are no moral victories in sports, but I was proud of how our team fought till the end. Hopefully we can use this as a building block for our program.”
On the other side, Brockway coach Rick Clark hopes to use the past two wins as a momentum boost for when his team hits the road next week.
“Our effort was there tonight, but we got ourselves into some foul trouble in the second half. Not only were they 17-of-21 at the foul line, but it also caused our offense to get out of rhythm,” Clark said.
“Fortunately for us, our defense stepped up late and took a couple of charging fouls. Aiden Bullers gave us a boost off the bench in the first half by scoring 9 points for us. Then we got two big buckets from Lewis Painter. Our foul shooting wasn’t particularly good (9-of-22), but we did what we had to do to win.”
The win improved Brockway to 5-10 on the season. They will travel to Bradford on Monday night followed by another trip up north against Sheffield on Wednesday night.
Curwensville fell to 1-13 on the season but this game was their closest loss all season. They will host West Branch on Monday night.