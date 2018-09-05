The Brockway football team couldn’t have gotten off to a better start this year, capturing two big wins to kick off the season while playing in the new District 9 League Big School Division.
The Rovers rallied to beat Karns City, 24-21, in the opener on a late field goal by Zane Puhala before knocking off preseason division favorite Brookville, 28-25, at home last Friday night.
The early season matchups — and victories — were a far cry from what the Rovers were use to in recent years while playing mostly overmatched teams from the North Tier in the opening month of the season in the old Allegheny Mountain League.
That’s not to say there wasn’t a good game every once in a while in those South vs. North matchups. And, I was on hand to witness one of those five years to the day when Brockway outlasted Otto-Eldred in overtime, 55-54, in an epic contest in Duke Center on Sept. 6, 2013.
And, that’s where we jump back to for my first “Throwback Thursday” column of the fall sports season.
The game turned into a shootout of contrasting styles, as Brockway aired it out through quarterback Alec Shaffer-Doan and Otto pounded it on the ground with the trio of Sam Colebert, Seth Drummond and Dakota Vaughn.
The end result was a combined 47 first downs (29 by Brockway), 142 plays (84 by Brockway) and 1,151 total yards (625 by Brockway).
Shaffer-Doan finished the night 35 of 56 for 498 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception despite having at least eight dropped balls on the night. However, in a game that proved to be a tale of two halves, Shaffer-Doan did most of that damage in the first half (25 of 35, 364 yards, 6 TDs).
Brockway rode the hot arm of Shaffer-Doan to build a 27-6 lead early in the second quarter before Otto got its ground game going. The Terrors battled back within 13 points (41-28) at the break, then scored three straight touchdowns in the second half to take a 48-41 lead with 6:51 left to play.
Otto racked up an impressive 51 carries for 502 yards in the game (9.8 average), with 295 of those yards coming in the second half. Colebert (25 carries, 197 yards, 2 TDs), Drummond (10-195, 3 TDs) and quarterback Vaughn (121 yards, 2 TDs) all went over the century mark in the game.
It looked like Vaughn’s second touchdown run, a 15-yard scamper with 6:51 remaining in the game might be the final nail in the coffin for the Rovers, especially after the Terrors recorded two sacks and forced a quick punt on Brockway’s ensuing possession.
The defensive stop was one of the few in the game, but the Rovers promptly returned the favor after a short 17-yard punt by Rover Haundray Muir gave Otto solid field position. Brockway got the ball back at its own 19-yard line with 2:22 to play after the exchange of punts.
Silenced for most of the second half, Shaffer-Doan and the Rovers passing attack woke up and quickly drove 81 yards on seven plays to tie the game with 51 seconds remaining.
Shaffer-Doan jump-started the drive with a 14-yard pass to Tony Isabella, then a 12-yarder to Anthony Benson. Shaffer-Doan ripped off a 30-yard run two plays later and a penalty for a late hit out of bounds on Otto put the ball at the Terrors’ 13. The Rovers’ QB ran for 55 yards on 10 carries on the night.
Shaffer-Doan hit Isabella on a wide receiver screen three plays later and Isabella did the rest to score from five yards out. Freshman Jarrett Esposito booted the extra point to even the score at 48-48 to force overtime.
Isabella and Benson each had huge nights. Isabella caught 13 balls for 214 yards and four TDs, while Benson had 12 catches for 175 yards and three scores. Benson is now part of the Rovers’ coaching staff.
However, Benson’s biggest score of the game came on the ground in overtime, as his 3-yard run and Esposito’s seventh PAT gave Brockway a 55-48 lead. Benson ran for 67 yards on 11 carries.
Otto found the end zone on its third play of its overtime possession when Vaughn hit Drummond on a 9-yard TD pass after the Rovers stuffed two running plays.
The Terrors went for two and the win, but Brockway’s defense came up huge again when it mattered the most. Otto went back to its bread-and-butter with Colebert, but the Rovers stopped the Terror senior inches short of the goal line to end the shootout and seal its victory.
Chris Wechtenhiser is the sports editor of the Courier Express and Tri-County Sunday newspapers. He can reached at chrisw@thecourierexpress.com
