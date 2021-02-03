BROCKWAY — The Brockway wrestling team evened its season record at 3-3 Tuesday night with a 33-24 victory against visiting Cranberry.
The Rovers won five of the six contested weights, scoring bonus points in all five, plus getting a forfeit win from Weston Pisarchick at 106. Dylan Bash (138), Jack Smith (160) and Noah Bash (172) all recorded falls, while Garret Park notched a technical fall and Mark Palmer a major decision.
There were three “no matches” in the contest.
Brockway is back in action tonight at Clarion.
BROCKWAY 33,
CRANBERRY 24
106 –Weston Pisarchick (BW) won by forfeit (6-0)
113 –No match (6-0)
120 –Michael Stanley (C) won by forfeit (6-6)
126 –Mark Palmer(BW) maj. dec. Anthony Maiure, 12-4 (10-6)
132 –Garret Park (BW) won by tech. fall over Evan Hepler, 16-0 5:50 (15-6)
138 –Dylan Bash (BW) pinned Alexander Tafoya, 0:56 (21-6)
145 –No match (21-6)
152 –No match (21-6)
160 –Jack Smith (BW) pinned Kevin Vanwormer, 1:47 (27-6)
172 –Noah Bash (BW) pinned Kevin Pearsall, 0:40 (33-6)
189 –Brayden McFetridge (C) pinned Seth Stewart, 5:40 (33-12)
215 –Seth Yeager (C) won by forfeit (33-18)
285 –Walker Willey (C) won by forfeit (33-24)