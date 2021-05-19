BUTLER — A strong start proved to be enough to power the Brockway baseball team past Karns City, 7-4, Tuesday evening in Butler.
The Rovers scored four runs in the first and three more in the second, then made that 7-0 lead hold up as the Gremlins tried to make a late comeback bid. The victory was just the third of the season for the Rovers, who improved to 3-14.
Dylan Bash had a RBI single in the Rovers’ four-run first, while two runs scored on a throwing error on a single by Andrew Brubaker.
In the second, Jeremy Swanson and Ezra Swanson hit back-to-back RBI doubles, while Bash had a run-scoring single to help push the Rovers’ lead to 7-0.
That proved to be more than enough run support for Ezra Swanson, who threw six strong innings to get the win. He allowed one run (unearned) on four hits while striking out six and walking four.
Karns City pushed three unearned across in the seventh against Bash, but the Rover freshman finished things off to help secure the win. He gave up one hit in the inning while walking two and striking out one.
Bash, Daniel Shugarts and Ben Glasl all had two hits for Brockway, with Bash and Brubaker each knocking in a pair.
BROCKWAY 7,
KARNS CITY 4
Score by Innings
Brockway 430 000 0 — 7
K. City 000 001 3 — 4
Brockway—7
Ben Glasl 2b 4220, Jeremy Swanson cf 2111, Ezra Swanson p-1b 4111, Matthew Brubaker ss 3110, Daniel Shugarts 3b 4120, Dylan Bash 1b-p 4122, Andrew Brubaker c 3012, Chase Azzato dh 1000, Lance Fitzgerald dh 2010, Marcus Bennett lf 3010, Dylan Antonuccio rf 0000, Evan Botwright 0000. Totals: 30-7-12-6.
Karns City—4
Sherwin 3b-ss 2000, Schaffner 2b 4100, Metcalfe ss-p 3010, Garing dh 2100, Rodgers lf-3b 3001, Iveff p-1b 4132, Waldroup c 4011, Blair cf 2000, Troutman 1b-rf 2000, Callihan rf 1100, Coyle 0000. Totals: 27-4-5-4.
Errors: Brockway 4, KC 0. LOB: Brockway 6, KC 9. DP: Brockway 1, KC 0. 2B: J. Swanson, E. Swanson.
Pitching
Brockway: Ezra Swanson-6 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 6 SO; Dylan Bash-1 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO.
KC: Iveff-1 1/2 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Metcalfe-5 2/3 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 SO.
Winning pitcher: E. Swanson. Losing pitcher: Iveff.