PHILIPSBURG — The historic Rowland Theatre in downtown Philipsburg has been around for more than a century. While they’ve been shut down a couple times in the last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the theater has pushed forward as best as it can.
Rebecca Inlow, a board member of the Rowland Theatre, said its first closure was from March 17 to June 4. They were then shut down for a bit towards the end of 2020.
While they’ve been open again, it’s only been on Friday and Saturday nights and with its crew of volunteers leading the way.
“Attendance has been pretty spotty,” Inlow said.
However with the space of the theater, Inlow said folks have easily been able to social distance.
“We want people to feel safe when they come,” Inlow said. “It’s such a large, cavernous area. We’re certainly trying to make it as safe as possible for everybody.”
Even with attendance down and hosting only two evenings, Inlow said they’re thankful for those that have been attending.
“We have some really regular friends that come every single weekend,” Inlow said. “So that’s been nice — they’ve stuck with us this whole time.”
One of the challenges during the pandemic was finding movies, as Inlow said most studios weren’t making new films for a while.
“What the studios did is they opened up their repertory titles,” Inlow said. “On that end, that’s been kind of fun picking an old title and showing it.”
Comparing revenues, Inlow said they’re down approximately $100,000 compared to 2019, citing the cancellation of all the shows and special events.
“Right now we would love to plan some shows in 2021, but it’s still too soon to see if we’re going to be out of the pandemic to do that,” Inlow said. “It takes months of planning for shows.”
Inlow said they’re not totally ruling out having events for the late summer/fall, but they’re obviously in a wait and see mode. Those decisions will be made by the theater board of seven people that include Inlow, Jerry Lese, Christine Wilson, Sue Mason, Drew McDowell, AJ Marino and Frank Lucas. Kevin Conklin is the theater’s manager — which like the board, is a completely volunteer position.
“We have a great board of directors and we really enjoy working with each other,” Inlow said. “Everybody is very respectful of everybody’s opinions and it’s a pleasant board to be involved with. And we get things done and we all have that same goal in mind — keeping the theater open and preserving it.”
The theater typically has some sort of project going on, with Inlow stating “the projects never even.”
Prior to the pandemic, they had started a seating project that consisted of putting in new seats in the lower balcony.
“The seats are installed but we have a lot of other work to do,” Inlow said, as the balcony is currently closed because of this.
Eventually, they are hopeful they can replace seats downstairs sooner rather than later. But again, things are challenging during these times.
“We’re looking to grant options and we continue to do fundraising,” Inlow said. “That’s probably a project that’s at the top of our list.”
But with projects on hold as Inlow states they are in “survival mode,” she is confident the theater will get through the tough times.
“The theater has been though (tough times) in its history,” Inlow said. “We’ve always come out of every hurdle that’s been placed on us in the past. We’ve made it through and we think that things will come back.”
While watching movies has been easier than ever, thanks to many streaming options, Inlow hopes those patrons will continue to utilize the theater for the experience.
“We hope people realize that nothing beats the experience of watching a movie at the Rowland Theatre,” Inlow said. “It’s a night out and it’s an experience. So we’re hoping that people still want that experience. That is what really keeps our doors open — it’s the people that come to our events and our movies.”
In getting through those tough times, they’ve relied on the community and continue to do so, at which Inlow said they are extremely thankful for. Since it’s all volunteer work, Inlow said all money that’s spent by the community there 100 percent goes back into the theater.
“The community has been great and they’ve been great throughout this,” Inlow said. “We’re just very thankful ... We’ve got a good community to be in and they’ve been supportive.”