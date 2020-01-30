Roy James “Jim” Bish, 88, of New Bethlehem, died Monday afternoon, January 27, 2020 at the Jefferson Manor in Brookville.
Born July 13, 1931, in Truittsburg, he was the son of the late Fred S. and Dora E. (Troup) Bish.
Mr. Bish worked for New Bethlehem Burial Service.
He was a member of the Hawthorn Area Fire Department, New Bethlehem Eagles, and Redbank Bulldog CB Club.
Mr. Bish enjoyed playing cards, bingo, and putting puzzles together.
Survivors include two sons, Steve Bish of Clarion and Ken Bish of Pittsburgh; a step daughter, Shelly Draa of Hawthorn; a brother, Fred Bish of Parkersburg, W.Va.; a special caregiver, Melissa Cordwell of Fairmount City; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by multiple family members.
Mr. Bish's wish was to be cremated.
He will be buried in the Hawthorn Cemetery.
A memorial service will be held at Broadwood Towers in New Bethlehem at a later date.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
