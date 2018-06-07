RIDGWAY — A meeting of the Rural Transportation Planning Committee will be held on Tuesday, June 12, at 10:30 a.m. at he North Central office located at 49 Ridgmont Dr., Ridgway.
The meeting is open to all. Meeting facilities are accessible to persons with disabilities and the location is reachable by public transit. North Central will provide auxiliary services for individuals with language, speech, sight or hearing impediments provided the request for assistance is made five days prior to the meeting. North Central will attempt to satisfy other requests, as it is able. Make requests for auxiliary services to Amy Kessler at (814) 773-3162.
Visit http://rop.ncentral.com for more information on the transportation planning program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.