KANE — The Allegheny Chapter (Kane) of the Ruffed Grouse Society kicked off the first class of their one-on-one mentored hunt training for upland bird hunting with the objectives of gun safety, patterning, and clay target shooting.
The training was held at the Brockway Sportsmen’s Club’s excellent shooting range facilities on Baghdad Road on Sunday, April 29. The next two classes are in August and September.
Attendees were comprised of young hunters, female hunters, and older hunters wanting to learn more about upland bird hunting. Attendees came from the communities of Ridgway, St. Marys, Brockway, Brockport, Kersey, Bradford, State College, Reynoldsville, and Brackenridge.
The training started with safety pointers for all attendees. Then one-half of the class went to the gun patterning board to be coached by Club member Rich Shaffer, Jared Shaffer, or John Bilodeau. Each attendee shot their gun several times under Rich’s tutelage to learn whether their gun shot ‘on target’, meaning not high or low, or to the left or right.
Rich Elliott, leader of the Mentored Hunt program for northcentral PA, took the other half of attendees and provided instruction on gauges of guns, types of shotguns, size of shells, size of shot used in shells, and what type of shell use was preferred for different types of upland birds and small game. Jared Shaffer, Larry Neel, and John Bilodeau also assisted in this section of the training.
John Biladeau, shotgun instructor, provided indepth answers on the questions asked about shotguns during the training. Many questions arose such as proper choke size for different game and seasons of the year, and how it makes a difference as to what barrel fires first in your shotgun.
Jonathon Wirth and Larry Neel offered tips on actual grouse and woodcock hunting when hunting questions arose. In addition, Jonathon also showed the potential new grouse and woodcock hunters the hunting apparel that hunters typically utilize when hunting upland birds. The attendees really enjoyed this part of the training… “I want to look like a hunter,” said one youngster.
When the gun patterning training and the shotgun training was completed for the first half of the class, the enrollees then switched class sessions so all attendees received one-on-one help with their gun fit and patterning, and the shotgun instruction.
The instructors provided a variety of shotguns for the enrollees to try – over/unders, semi-automatics, single shots, side-by-sides, and pumps.
After all the enrollees had completed their safety, shotgun patterning, and shotgun sessions, Rich Shaffer, Jared Shaffer, Larry Neel, Rich Elliott, and John Bilodeau helped the future grouse and woodcock hunters become more adept at the trap range. Brockway Sportsmen’s Club offers open trap shooting on Wednesday evenings starting in June. The grouse training enrollees got to experience the facilities firsthand.
JoAnn Schiafone, an experienced deer hunter for decades, took the course to learn more about bird hunting because a family member has acquired a bird dog. JoAnn had this to say about the mentored hunt training, “What a fabulous day!! A great way to fine-tune your hunting skills. I learned alot! Never to old to learn. I found out I was aiming wrong on how I lined up the sights. I have a much better chance of hitting things now.”
The Grouse and Woodcock Mentored Hunt Training is free. The Allegheny Chapter sincerely appreciates the use of the Brockway Sportsmen’s Club’s facilities, the time and expertise of the instructors, Rich Shaffer, Jared Shaffer, Larry Neel, Rich Elliott, John Bilodeau, and Jonathon Wirth, and the donations from the Ruffed Grouse Society (RGS).
The class is full, but if you are interested in attending the other two sessions of this training, please contact Rich Elliott at crawld11@gmail.com or 814-661-6753. The mentored hunt training is open to new hunters or experienced hunters wanting to learn more about upland bird hunting.
The next two phases of training are:
Saturday, Aug. 4, starting at 11:00 a.m. — the second phase of the Mentored Grouse and Woodcock Hunting will take place at Kinzua Bridge State Park, McKean County. The second phase of this training will concentrate on field skills, habitat awareness, map reading, and familiarity with GPS for hunters new to grouse and woodcock hunting.
Saturday, September 8 in the afternoon — the third phase of the Mentored Grouse and Woodcock Hunting will take place at the training grounds of the Rolfe Beagle Club in Elk County. The third phase of this training will concentrate on bird dog familiarity, safety, and care of the dogs.
Saturday, October 27, The Hunt — Each participant will be paired with an expert grouse and woodcock hunter for a day of hunting in nearby forests. Here is the prime opportunity for attendees of the Mentored Grouse and Woodcock Hunting previous three classes to head out into the woods and put their newly learned skills to use with an expert hunter as their coach. Grouse are notoriously hard to hit and any hunter harvesting the “King of the Game Birds” ought to be proud. The Rolfe Beagle Club will be offering a bird cleaning/check station for any upland birds harvested that day. Samples will be taken for disease testing, and aging and sexing of the birds.
