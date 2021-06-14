Ruloff E. “Rudy” Neiswonger, 87, of Fairmount City, passed away on Thursday afternoon, June 10, 2021 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Born August 26, 1933 in Fairmount City, he was the son of the late Ruloff S. and Catherine H. (Toner) Neiswonger.
He married Patricia L. (Bailey) Neiswonger on November 25, 1955. She preceded him in death on November 6, 1999.
Mr. Neiswonger served his country during the Korean War with the U.S. Army from June 11, 1953 to May 12, 1955.
He was a self-employed carpenter who enjoyed making things from wood and woodworking.
Mr. Neiswonger was a member of the Walter W. Craig Post American Legion No. 354 of New Bethlehem.
Survivors include four children, Deborah Day and her husband, Russell, of Bradenton, Fla., Pam Bussard and her husband, Denny, of New Bethlehem, Lyle “Bud” Neiswonger and his wife, Judy, of Mayport and Vicki Greenawalt and her husband, Terry, of Clarion; numerous grandchildren; three sisters, Eva Jane Minich of Mayport, Verna Ann Sigworth of East Brady, and Roberta Jean Mattis of Arizona; and a long-time companion, Barbara Vlassich of Fairmount City.
In addition to his parents and wife, Patricia, he was preceded in death by a brother, Mack Neiswonger and a sister, Stella Reeder.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 14, 2021 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 15 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. Randy Hopper officiating.
Interment will take place in Middle Run Cemetery, Fairmount City.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.