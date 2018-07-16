NEW BETHLEHEM – William N. “Will” Rupert of New Bethlehem recently completed his internship and all requirements to become a licensed funeral director in Pennsylvania.
He will now be a funeral director with the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service of New Bethlehem, and will take over the day-to-day operations of the funeral home.
In addition to his funeral director license, Rupert is a licensed life insurance agent, writing pre-need with Columbian Financial Group and Homesteaders Life, and received certification as a crematory operator.
Rupert is the owner of Rupert Monuments of Limestone, where he sells and installs computer-aided custom design and traditional monuments, and offers restoration and cleaning of existing monuments.
He is a graduate of Clarion-Limestone High School and earned an associate degree and funeral directors degree from the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science.
Rupert is the son of Joseph and Susan (Williams) Rupert, and enjoys buying, reconditioning and reselling specialty vehicles through his auto dealership, Rupert Automotive.
