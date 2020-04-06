NEW BETHLEHEM – In their first regular meeting since the coronavirus shutdown — which took place online via Zoom — members of the Redbank Valley School Board Monday night heard positive reports on the state of the district’s newly implemented online learning plan.
Following a week of enrichment activities, and after the first day of classes, elementary principal Cheryl McCauley reported that as of the end of the day Monday all but 10 of the almost 600 district elementary students had been contacted regarding the continuation of their education away from the classroom.
“The teachers have made multiple attempts through email and phone to get in touch with [these students],” McCauley told the board, noting that if contact hasn’t been made by the end of the week the families will receive printed assignment packets via certified mail.
McCauley also pointed out that students in homes with WiFi and inadequate devices, or with multiple siblings needing devices, would be permitted to borrow a Chromebook from the school.
“We’ve had a lot of families who have taken us up on that offer,” she said. “If anyone wants one, all they have to do is ask.”
Overall, McCauley explained that she is pleased with the online program and the response to this point.
“The kids are getting online, and they’re doing their work,” she said. “Everything seems to be going well.”
High school principal Amy Rupp reported similar results regarding the implementation of the online program at the high school.
“We have reached every student in the high school,” she said, adding that a small number of students without Internet connections have been given packets and alternative means of education.
“They’re active, and doing what they need to do,” Rupp said of the students, explaining that they’re interacting with teachers and asking questions. “It’s a whole new territory for everybody, but there are so many little celebrations throughout the day that it’s keeping us all going.”
Rupp went on to commend the teaching staff for coming together and working to overcome a “daunting task.”
“We’ve all come together and shared stories and best practices,” she said. “I’m very pleased with how things are going.”
In an effort to maintain some normalcy in an otherwise bizarre school year, Rupp announced that the high school is planning a virtual induction ceremony for the 23 new members of the National Honor Society.
“The students put a lot of work into applying for NHS, so we’re going to give them their induction ceremony,” she said.
Special education supervisor Justin Karam reported that initial contact had been made with most special education students. Ongoing efforts are still underway to connect with those who have not yet responded.
He noted that hard copies and emailed copies of all assignments are going out to all special education students.
“Today [Monday] will be a good indicator to see how many of those students were able to log in and start getting assignments,” he told the board.
Following the reports, board members Dr. Chad Shaffer and Jason Barnett raised concerns about the district’s ability to track and monitor student attendance.
While it waits for specific directives from the Pennsylvania Department of Education regarding student attendance, district superintendent Dr. John Mastillo said that the district is counting participation and completed assignments as indicators of attendance.
“We’re really watching to make sure that the students are active and engaged,” Rupp added. “At this point, I feel good that they are. If we go a few days without hearing from someone, there are several teachers that are reaching out and encouraging the students.”
Other Business
• Cafeteria manager David Reitz reported that the district served breakfast and lunch to nearly 700 children between last Friday and Monday.
“We’re pretty excited about that,” he said.
• Board members approved Resolution 01-2020, providing for the furlough of employees for economic reasons.
“This resolution provides the opportunity for the board to take the needed actions regarding the suspension/furlough of employees due to economic reasons,” Mastillo explained Tuesday.
• An amended revised school calendar for the 2019-20 school year was approved.
The updated calendar designates the last day of school for students as June 2, and the last day for faculty as June 3.
An Act 80 Day is scheduled for April 9, and school will be closed April 10 for Spring Break. School will also be closed on May 25 for Memorial Day.
• Approval was given to the 2020-21 operating budget for the Riverview Intermediate Unit No. 6, pending approval from the IU board.
The total proposed budget for the IU is $1,372,703. Redbank Valley is responsible for $12,573.
Board member Dr. Donald Nair cast the lone opposition vote.