NEW BETHLEHEM – After learning of an “inappropriate photo” that appeared on social media over the weekend, Redbank Valley School District officials and local police worked quickly Monday morning to investigate the incident and ensure the safety of students, staff and facilities.
In a district-wide letter issued on the afternoon of Monday, March 4, district superintendent Dr. John Mastillo outlined the district’s response to the incident.
Although he noted that “details of this situation will not be specific due to confidentiality and potential criminal charges,” Mastillo said on Monday that there was “no direct threat to the district, individuals or buildings.”
According to the one-page letter, the incident began last Sunday afternoon when district officials were made aware of an “inappropriate photo” that was posted on the social media site SnapChat. Law enforcement officials were contacted immediately and an investigation into the alleged source of the photo ensued.
“The original photo was obtained along with the student responsible for taking the photo,” Mastillo wrote in the letter. “The police are working to separate the names of students whose names were mentioned in various social media platforms but did not have any involvement.”
Mastillo emphasized, however, that despite the lack of an imminent threat, “arrangements were made to ensure an added presence of security and law enforcement was in place for [Monday] morning.”
Due to the lack of a specific threat and the belief that information of the posting and investigation was “not widespread across the district,” Mastillo said the district’s “one call system” was not activated.
However, after learning Monday morning that the news had traveled, Mastillo said he saw the need for the letter explaining the basics of the situation, the continuing investigation, and outlining the district’s response to future situations should the need arise.
“I ensure you that if presented with future events, whether true of false, you will receive information in a timelier manner,” he wrote.
Mastillo also said that he will continue to “provide updates to the community as more information unfolds while maintaining the necessary confidentiality of the matter.”
“All information that is shared with the school district at any time indicating a risk or situation that could create harm in any way will be investigated to its completeness,” the letter notes. “Action will be taken whether the information is fact or fiction, if disciplinary and/or criminal action can be taken, it will be.”
Mastillo concluded the letter by emphasizing again that safety is the primary concern of everyone involved.
“The safety and security of our campuses and those inside is of an utmost importance. We will do everything within our power to ensure a safe and secure environment at all times,” he said.
