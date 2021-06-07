NEW BETHLEHEM – There will be a food distribution on Tuesday, June 15 from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at the RVCA Food Pantry, located at 441 Broad Street, New Bethlehem.
Those who have not needed food in the past, may still come.
Everyone who wants to receive food is asked to enter the front door to register. Those unable to come into the Food Pantry should come to the garage door and ask for assistance. The trunk of vehicles should be empty so volunteers can load the food boxes. Those who do not have a vehicle may come to the same area with a cart or wagon to pick up food.
The purpose of the RVCA Food Pantry is to help area residents who are in need of food assistance.
Monetary donations are always accepted to help fulfill the purpose of the food pantry.
Donations may be mailed to RVCA Food Pantry, P.O. Box 75, New Bethlehem, PA 16242. Be sure to indicate “food pantry” on the memo line of checks.
Online donations may be made by going to www.rvchurchassociation.org/donate.
Donations are tax deductible.
The food pantry is staffed entirely by volunteers who give countless hours to provide food assistance to needy families in the Redbank Valley.
For more information regarding this food distribution, call (814) 319-8564 or (814) 367-3331.
To learn more about the Redbank Valley Church Association, visit: RVChurchAssociation.org/Food-Pantry.