NEW BETHLEHEM – The Redbank Valley Church Association Food Pantry is seeking donations for their Thanksgiving turkey distribution.
Contributions to the Turkey Fund will help families who would not otherwise be able to have a turkey for Thanksgiving.
Checks may be mailed to P.O. Box 75, New Bethlehem (indicate Turkey Fund on the memo line), or, new this year, contributions may be made on the RVCA website at www.rvchurchassociation.org/donate. Credit cards and checking account transfers will be accepted.