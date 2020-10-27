NEW BETHLEHEM – The Redbank Valley High School Marching Band will host a Parking Lot Concert on Thursday, Nov. 5 at the high school.
Beginning at 6:30 p.m., the marching band and color guard will perform this year’s halftime show, “The Music of Queen,” as well as several songs typically played in the stands at football games.
The concert will take place in the parking lot behind the high school near the greenhouse.
Everyone is invited to park their vehicles, roll down their windows and enjoy the show.
In the event of inclement weather, the performance will be moved to Nov. 6.