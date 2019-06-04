KNOX – The Redbank Valley Class of 1974 will hold is 45th class reunion on Saturday, July 6, at RDM Goliath Hunting Lodge in Knox.
Appetizers will be served at 4 p.m. with a picnic dinner at 6 p.m, all catered by A La Carte Catering.
Information and directions can be found on the website rdmhuntinglodge.com.
The cost will be $15 per person and must be paid in advance.
Payments can be sent to Cindy Miller, 664 Shettler Road, Knox, PA 16232.
To RSVP, contact Janice Gourley at (814) 275-4892, Jody Smith at (814) 356-5089 or Cindy Miller at (814) 229-2679.