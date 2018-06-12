NEW BETHLEHEM – Redbank Valley School District officials have released the list of students earning honors at Redbank Valley High School for the fourth grading period of the 2017-2018 school year.
The list includes:
GRADE SEVEN
High Honors
Cole Bish, Hailey Duespohl, Brooklyn Edmonds, Tyler Hetrick, Emma Kemmer, McKayla McGuire, Nicholas Moore, Ethan Myers, Josie Neiswonger and Cam Wagner.
Honor Roll
Mason Campbell, Paige Carlson, Gabriel Carroll, Zane Coil, Gavin Copenhaver, Brayden Delp, Samarie Dinger, Coleman Doverspike, Rachel Elliott and Ryleigh Evans.
Zeldon Fisher, Kayla Goodman, Owen Harmon, James Hicks, Abby Himes, David Horner, Alivia Huffman, Caiden Kron, Bailey Laughlin and Aiden Lehnortt.
Jade McCauslin, Aubrey Minich, Tate Minich, Jack Ni, Abigail Over, Paytin Polka, Caylen Rearick, Peyton Rearick, Trevor Rearick and Elena Root.
Carsen Rupp, Colton Shick, Haley Smith, Madison Smith, Nina Space, Johnny Thomason, Gwyneth Wadding, Collin Walters, Curtis White and Makayla Whitling.
GRADE EIGHT
High Honors
Olivia Anderson, Bryson Bain, Marley Best, Rylee Bish, Abigail Crawford, Quinn Fricko, Mia Gourley, Anthony McGuire, Allyson Noerr and Jack Shaffer.
Lillian Shaffer, Brenden Shreckengost and Kobe Bonanno.
Honor Roll
Hayley Adams, Kolby Barrett, Raegen Beamer, Caitlynn Boozer, Morgan Bowser, Claire Clouse, Cruz Conner, Ridge Cook, Kaitlyn Davis and Ally Dehner.
Jeffery Douglas, Abigale Downs, Samantha Evans, Andrea Felts, Maddi Fink, Madison Foringer, Katelyn Henry, LeighAnn Hetrick, Amber Johnston and Kierstynn Kiehl.
Margaret Kinnard, Steven Kisamore, Jacob Kundick, Jose Lozada-Dominguez, Olivia Magagnotti, Sarah Magness, Mackayla Males, Joseph Mansfield, Madison McFarland and Regan Miller.
Alexander Mills, Kade Minnick, Makayla Monrean, Remington Orange, Ryley Pago, Jenna Procious, Carlie Rupp, Neiswonger Rupp and Ryleigh Smathers.
Chloe Wiant, Elissa Wright, Dustin Yarger and Abby Young.
GRADE NINE
High Honors
Trista Bowser, Josie Delp, Gabrielle Dinger, James Gundlach, Montana Hetrick, Rhiannon Laughlin, Richard Leasure, Owen Magagnotti, Elaina Miller and Ciara Mills.
Josiah Reichard, Karissa Reichard, Karlee Shoemaker, Hayden Smith and Brooke Snyder.
Honor Roll
Noah Anderson, Eryn Bailey, Makayla Barrett, Coltin Bartley, Fallon Bayuk, Dakota Bish, Dalton Bish, Makenna Bish, Savanna Boyer and Andrea Byers.
Nicolas Farster, Owen Fricko, Clara Gourley, Matthew Green, Quinlan Griffin, Teja Hageter, Megan Himes, Tristen Hoffman, Brooke Holben and Alaina Hook.
Matthew Hopper, Emma Huffman, Austin Kirkpatrick, Nico Kozma, Kassidy Lee, Shannon Little, Brianna Minich, Landon Pence, Brynn Rearick and Trenten Rupp.
Ty Sherry, Brooke Smith, Emma Stormer, Jaiden Travis, Zoey Trou, Samantha Truitt, Kyle Watkins, Sierra Watkins and Robert Weaver.
Trinity Weckerly, Jaden White and Ciarra Yarger.
GRADE 10
High Honors
Megan Gourley, Aidan Griffin, Madison Moore and Karlee Wells.
Honor Roll
Zoe Allshouse, Martin Armstrong, Anthony Baileys, Chase Bish, Trenton Bowersox, Elizabeth Brooks, Adam Cordwell, Noah Cyphert, Dylan Dick and Francesca Dinger.
Kaitlyn Draa, Jacob Faulk, Chase Guntrum, Kennedy Heeter, Brooklyn Hepler, Samuel Hetrick, Tara Hinderliter, Luke Hopper, Taylor King and Rebecca Kunselman.
Austin Leasure, Rebecca Little, Abigail Markle, Austin Myers, Samantha Neiswonger, Carly Over, Tyson Patton, Carley Shick, Kianna Shreckengost and Lauren Smith.
Morrissa Valasek, Ethan Wadding, Cassandra Westover and Ethan Wiant.
GRADE 11
High Honors
Garrett Garmong, Emily Little, Destiny Logan, Preston Miller, Cooper Sheffer and Matthew Truitt.
Honor Roll
Natalie Aaron, Morgan Bailey, Corben Beamer, Kolton Bish, Ethan Champion, Stone Cook, Dawson Delp, Brandin Dull, Kelsie Elmer and Taylor Ferraino,
Kylee Harmon, Dylan Hetrick, Elisabeth Hook, Seirra Johnston, Ethan Jones, Keaton Kahle, Alena Keller, Peyton Kirkpatrick, Koty Kline and Christian McDonald,
Madison McKinney, Addison Minich, Bryce Morgan, Torilynne Nelson, Molly Nolf, Tyler Ortz, Jasmine Rees, Ethan Reichard, Paiton Rizzo and Elisabeth Robinson,
Torrie Sayers, Kristen Shaffer, Colin Sheffer, Shylie Shreckengost, James Shumaker, Preston Shumaker, Jason Smith, Nicholas Smith, Hope Spence and Ian Taylor.
Logan Wadding, Kasey Watkins, Austin Wright, Codee Young and Mackenzie Young.
GRADE 12
High Honors
Grace Dougherty, Emily Gourley, Lexi Lorenz, Madeline Marshall, Kylee Miller, Emma Reddinger, Zoie Stewart, Charlene Titus and Kimberly Westover.
Honor Roll
Brock Barrett, Chloe Blough, Adrienne Burkhouse, Cody Bussard, Zoe Calhoun, Edward Conner, Aubrie Copenhaver, Nicole Cummings and Madison Greenawalt.
Makayla Guntrum, Dakota Hetrick, Alexis Holt, Sarah Hopper, Erik Johnston, Kalyn Kunselman, Tiffany Lamb, Bryan Layton, Samantha Leasure and Haley Minich.
Keaton Minich, Logan Minich, Cessa Neiswonger, Dylan Neiswonger, Eric Read, Kaia Rearick, Dakota Shick, Patricia Smith, Ronald Texter, Clint Thurston, Jeremy Troup and Brandon Young.
