NEW BETHLEHEM – The Redbank Valley High School show choir will perform its annual concert on Monday, April 30 at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
This year’s show theme is “Musicals: A Night at the Theatre.”
Admission is free to the public.
NEW BETHLEHEM – The Redbank Valley High School show choir will perform its annual concert on Monday, April 30 at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
This year’s show theme is “Musicals: A Night at the Theatre.”
Admission is free to the public.
Whenever Evanne posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High near 55F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Cloudy. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 57F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind: ESE @ 7mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 43°
Heat Index: 46°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: ESE @ 7mph
Precip: 10% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 43°
Heat Index: 46°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2 mi
Wind: ESE @ 6mph
Precip: 10% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 44°
Heat Index: 46°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2 mi
Wind: E @ 7mph
Precip: 20% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 44°
Heat Index: 46°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2 mi
Wind: E @ 7mph
Precip: 30% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 45°
Heat Index: 48°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: E @ 6mph
Precip: 40% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 47°
Heat Index: 48°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: E @ 5mph
Precip: 40% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 49°
Heat Index: 51°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: E @ 4mph
Precip: 40% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 50°
Heat Index: 51°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: NW @ 3mph
Precip: 40% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 51°
Heat Index: 51°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: NW @ 3mph
Precip: 20% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 51°
Heat Index: 51°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: WNW @ 5mph
Precip: 40% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 51°
Heat Index: 51°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: WNW @ 6mph
Precip: 50% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 52°
Heat Index: 53°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.