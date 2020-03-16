NEW BETHLEHEM – A Redbank Valley High School student is facing drug-related charges stemming from an incident on March 6 at approximately 9 a.m. at the school’s campus along Broad Street in New Bethlehem.

Rachel Diane Miller, 19, was charged with possessing a small amount of marijuana.

According to court documents, New Bethlehem Police officers were dispatched to the high school after being notified that 0.20 grams of marijuana had been discovered during a student locker search.

The drug was reportedly located in a wallet inside a gym bag belonging to Miller.

Miller allegedly admitted to having the marijuana, but explained that the drug belonged to a friend who was taking it back after school.

Charges were filed March 11 by NBPD Sgt. Daniel Clark Jr. with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller in New Bethlehem.

Recommended for you