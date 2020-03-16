NEW BETHLEHEM – A Redbank Valley High School student is facing drug-related charges stemming from an incident on March 6 at approximately 9 a.m. at the school’s campus along Broad Street in New Bethlehem.
Rachel Diane Miller, 19, was charged with possessing a small amount of marijuana.
According to court documents, New Bethlehem Police officers were dispatched to the high school after being notified that 0.20 grams of marijuana had been discovered during a student locker search.
The drug was reportedly located in a wallet inside a gym bag belonging to Miller.
Miller allegedly admitted to having the marijuana, but explained that the drug belonged to a friend who was taking it back after school.
Charges were filed March 11 by NBPD Sgt. Daniel Clark Jr. with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller in New Bethlehem.