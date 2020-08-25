NEW BETHLEHEM – Due to the receding level of Red Bank Creek, the Redbank Valley Municipal Authority is initiating a Stage I water Conservation Notice, asking customers to be mindful of water usage.
There are many ways to reduce water consumption during this voluntary notice, including:
• Run water only when necessary.
• Don’t let the faucet run while brushing your teeth or shaving.
• Use a bucket to catch water and then reuse it to water your plants.
• Run the dishwasher and washing machine only with full loads.
• When watering your garden, be efficient and effective: Water in the evening or morning, and direct the water to the ground at the base of the plant, so you don’t waste water through evaporation.
• Check for household leaks.