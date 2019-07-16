NEW BETHLEHEM – The July meeting of the Redbank Valley Municipal Authority board has been canceled.
Officials said the board lacked a quorum of members for its regular meeting on Thursday, July 18.
Updated: July 16, 2019 @ 6:09 pm
