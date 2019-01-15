For his dedication and outstanding service to military veterans, Tech. Sgt. Ryan Dush, formerly of Brookville, was named the Veteran of the Year by the Long Island 9-1-1 Veterans.
The award was presented Friday night at the annual 9-1-1 Veterans Appreciation Night by Suffolk County Legislator William J. Lindsay III. “I honor and congratulate Ryan Dush for his tremendous contributions to the community and dedication to making Suffolk County a better and brighter place,” Lindsay said.
Dush is a member of the New York Air National Guard/106 Rescue Wing.
In presenting the award Lindsay recognized Dush for demonstrating “unwavering commitment and dedication to protecting and saving the lives and property of citizens during Hurricane Harvey, Irma and Florence; and for volunteering let year at North Shore Christian Church for Summer Slam and Riverhead food pantry,” where he delivered more than 800 meals. He also serves as Jr. Vice Commander of Post 5350 in Westhampton Beach.
Dush was also recognized for being “a family assistance representative, where he was assigned to the family of an airman who was killed in a crash in Iraq. He coordinated the funeral arrangements and went above and beyond by supporting the family and their needs,” Lindsay said.
Dush is the son of Rep. Cris and Traci Dush of Brookville. “He has been there helping them through everything,” Cris Dush said. Dush said he met the family once and “those young kids who had lost their father have really taken to Ryan. I can’t describe the pride I have in Ryan for the recognition from the police, firemen, medical first responders and veterans who honored him.”
Tech. Sgt. Dush serves with the 103rd Rescue Squadron. He has been deployed to areas including Iraq, Kuwait, Afghanistan and Africa. He is again preparing for deployment to Iraq.
“I am so proud of him,” his father said. “I was sitting in Baghdad 10 years ago when he told me he was going to enlist.”
Attending the ceremony with Ryan were his wife Jettie, daughter Zephyr and mother. “That organization pays attention to more than dramatic rescues. This award is for the whole person. When they (Ryan and his brother, Garrett) were growing up I told them ‘my job is to make you better men,’” Dush said. “As much as I was gone with the military, Traci played a much bigger part in their upbringing. I am a truly blessed man and I know it.”
9-1-1 Veterans is a small non-profit organization dedicated to providing emergency assistance to veterans. The group was founded by Navy veteran Stephen J. Clark, who believed that communities should take ownership of their veterans by providing any needed support. In 2008 he started with a coffee can, taking for donations to support his project. 9-1-1 Veterans has now distributed over $200,000 to veterans. Clark died in December 2010 after a long battle with cancer.
More information about 9-1-1 Veterans is available on their website, 911veterans.com.
