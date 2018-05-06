CLEARFIELD — The Board of Directors of CNB Financial Corporation and CNB Bank recently announced the retirement of James Ryan, following 19 years of distinguished service to the corporation’s Board of Directors.
Acknowledging Ryan’s service, Peter Smith, chairman of the board, said, "Jim Ryan brought superb marketing and sales skills to CNB's board and his comments were sharpened with his wit and insight. He made a great contribution to CNB's growth. We will miss him."
As a founding partner and vice president of sales and marketing of Windfall Products, Inc., Ryan was elected to serve on the Board of Directors in 1999. He served on several committees over the years, including the loan committee, corporate bovernance, strategic planning, audit, asset and liability, independent directors, and served as chairperson for the executive compensation committee.
When thinking back over his years of service, Ryan said, “Serving as a board member at CNB has been a stimulating experience. While the steady growth in profits and assets has been gratifying, CNB’s commitment to its employees and residents of the communities they serve has been my key measurement of success. CNB is poised to continue this trajectory as a true community bank going forward.”
In addition to serving on the board for CNB Financial Corporation, Ryan also served as past chairman of the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce and Elk Regional Medical Center, President of the Bucktail Council Boy Scouts of America, and Elk County Christian High School Trustee. In addition he has served on the boards of Penn Highlands Health System, Ben Franklin Technology Center, Pennsylvania Technology Investment Authority, Penn State DuBois, and Metal Powder Industry Federation Industry Development Board.
