BROCKPORT — Chuck Sabatose has always had passion and prowess for fishing, as he has traveled the country competing in tournaments for the past 20-plus years.
Sabatose, who has competed on professional circuits in the past, noted he enjoys any type of fishing, but is particularly keen on walleye fishing.
His drive for walleye fishing has led him to compete in the Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's National Team Championship several times over the last 20 years, most recently this past month.
Sabatose competed in the National Championship along with his fishing partner Frank Mausser of Sharon on Lake Winnebago in Oshkosh, WI. from Sept. 24-26 as the duo placed 20th after competing with fishermen from across the country.
He noted there were more than 200 two-man teams competing, as everyone is guaranteed fishing on the first two days, then the top-25 are taken for day three.
"If you make it in the top-25 you are considered All-American and you get a ring and it’s a pretty big deal to make it," Sabatose said.
Sabatose and Mausser did just that, as they were in 6th after day one, before playing 10th after day two to earn a spot in the final day of fishing, which they then placed 20th after.
While Sabatose has qualified for the national tournament almost every year since first qualifying 19 years ago, noted his full-time job prevents him from competing some years.
Sabatose is a 6th grade math teacher at Brockway Junior High School, as he noted he hopes to return to the pro circuit after retirement, but added his teaching comes first right now.
He noted his love for fishing started at a young age, something he is working to instill with his students after creating a fly fishing club with a few of his fellow teachers.
“Growing up it was my dad and my grandfather that got me into fishing and I’m so glad they did because that’s something I think a lot of younger people need to do," Sabatose said.
"We arre trying to get kids interested in fishing, because it’s something we are losing, the number of people fishing is going down every year."