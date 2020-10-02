Competed in the national tournament numerous times, first time was 19 years ago, finished seventh place in Minnesota
Qualified almost every year since, but did not go every year
“I fish the local circuits, there are circuits throughout the whole United States and they all get the opportunity to send their top fishermen”
“I was boat number 181, so I was in a later flight, but you’re guaranteed to fish the first two days”
“Then, on the third day, they only take the top-25 teams and if you make it you are considered All-American and you get a ring and it’s a pretty big deal to make it”
“There were over 200 boats, I think it was 222, and on day one we did very well, we were in sixth place overall”
“After day two we were in 10th place, so we made the top-25 and got to fish day three”
“It’s something I’ve been doing for a long time and I really strive in it”
“Number one is my teaching obviously, but I have a real passion for fishing”
“Walleye fishing is what I love to do and I love the competition, I love to compete in the local circuits and I really love going into national tournaments”
“I actually fished the pro circuit for a short time on the Masters Walleye Circuit and I fished the very last FLW (Fishing League Worldwide) they ever had before they disbanded and that’s against the top fishermen in the country”
“My problem is, with my job, I just don’t have the time to fish the pro circuit, so to be able to fish a national tournament like this was something that was really enjoyable for me”
Teach 6th grade math at Brockway
“I love any type of fishing, I do like to trout fish and we even started a fly fishing club at school, myself and a couple other teachers teach the kids how to fly fish”
“For me, walleye fishing is the most challenging, it’s a fish that’s not really easy to catch and it’s really rewarding because they are some of the best fish to eat also”
Started competed in tournaments in mid-90’s
Tournament in Warren
“Cabela’s used to come to Kinzua (Resevoir) and host a tournament that would bring in so many anglers and the first time I competed in it I took sixth place and I was hooked”
“Ever since then I’ve competed in a lot of different circuits, but I fish on the Kinzua a lot”
“I’ve been all over the country fishing for walleye, so I’ve gotten to see all these different walleye lakes and all the different techniques required, so it has been really rewarding”
“Mostly just in the summer and a little bit in the spring, and fall, but mostly just local circuits around the summer”
“I would like to eventually get back into the pro circuit, but that’s kind of hard to do with my teaching job”
“When I am teaching is when a lot of the (pro circuit) tournaments are held, I can hit some of them, but it’s not worth it to fish just one or two of the tournaments, because you can’t even make the championship unless you fish in all of them”
Plans to return to pro circuit after retiring
Starter Masters Walleye Circuit in 2003 and went up until a few years ago
In 2014 I won a MWC in Kinzua, which was the first time they ever went there”
“A friend of mine from years ago, his name was Gary Bundy, I worked with him back when I worked at the glass plant (Owens-Illinois) before I started teaching”
“He used to love to walleye fish and I started going with him and he got me hooked on it”
“I just loved it from the very start, it was only a couple years later that I bought my first boat”
“Then they started these competitions up at Kinzua, Cabela’s hosted it and I fished that very first one and did well in it and just loved it and started fishing any of the tournaments that I could”
“Growing up it was my dad and my grandfather that got me into fishing and I’m so glad they did because that’s something I think a lot of younger people need to do”
“I spent all my time fishing and I didn’t have the screen time like kids do now and to me, getting up early and going fishing was better than anything else”
“That’s why we started the fly fishing club and are trying to get kids interested in fishing, because it’s something we are losing, the number of people fishing is going down every year”
“It’s a team, whatever we catch together is our catch”
Brand new Ranger boat valued around 80 thousand and then 25 thousand cash for the winner
Frank Bowser from Sharon
“He’s the one I fish all my tournaments with, he’s a fantastic fisherman, I’ve had a lot of great fishing partners throughout the years”
“I actually used to compete against him, I used to fish the circuit with my cousin John and we always fished against Frank and he was a great fisherman”
“It just ended up that we became fishing partners and we probably will be forever”