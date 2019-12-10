Sally J. Evans, 82, of New Bethlehem died Friday evening, December 6, 2019 following a period of declining health.
Born January 12, 1937, in Summerville, she was the daughter of the late Wallace and Dorothy Carrier Weldon.
Mrs. Evans was a graduate of the Summerville High School.
She married Don Evans and he preceded her in death on March 1, 2006.
Mrs. Evans was a secretary at the Redbank Valley High School until retiring.
She was a member of the Tidal Presbyterian Church.
Mrs. Evans enjoyed showing her Irish Setters and spending time at her home on the Allegheny River.
Survivors include a daughter, Dawn Lynn Clouse of Summerville; several nieces and a nephew.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers.
There will be no visitation hours.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be given in the name Sally J. Evans to Orphans of the Storm, 11878 PA Route 85, Kittanning, PA 16201 or online at www.orphansofthestorm-pa.org.
Online condolences may be sent to Sally’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service of New Bethlehem.