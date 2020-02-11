MANCHESTER, N.H. — Bernie Sanders was clinging to a small but steady lead in New Hampshire on Tuesday night, with Pete Buttigieg not far behind and an unexpectedly strong Amy Klobuchar in third, as the nation’s first presidential primary shook up the Democratic contest and ended the hopes of two candidates.
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden trailed far behind in single digits, a weak showing that imperiled both their campaigns.
Even before half the votes were counted, businessman Andrew Yang and Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet announced they were dropping out. Both had negligible support.
The state has a history of political volatility, with an abundance of late deciders, and the results Tuesday night held true to form.
Nearly half those voting Tuesday said they made up their minds in just the last few days, according to exit poll interviews, up from 25% four years ago.
Vermont Sen. Sanders, who won an overwhelming victory here four years ago, was the favorite to prevail once more. Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Buttigieg, who had appeared to plateau just a few weeks ago, benefited from a burst of momentum after finishing in a virtual tie with Sanders in last week’s Iowa caucuses.
But the biggest surprise was Minnesota Sen. Klobuchar, an afterthought for the much of the campaign, who appeared to benefit from a well-received Friday night debate performance. Nearly a third of voters said the debate was an important factor in their decision, and nearly 20% called it the most important factor, according to exit polling.
Moreover, fully two-thirds of her supporters said they had made up their minds within the last week.
The candidates’ sense of where they stood in the contest could be judged by where they planned to be Tuesday night.
Sanders, Buttigieg and Klobuchar all scheduled appearances before supporters in New Hampshire, as did Warren, whose home is about 50 miles away, in Cambridge, Mass. Biden departed long before nightfall.
One of the many late-deciding voters was Marilyn Swick, 72, who did not make up her mind until the moment she walked into her polling place in a bustling community center in the Boston suburb of Hudson.
“It was between Amy and Pete,” said the retiree, a political independent. “She was a woman. I just decided that out of the two, she might be better nationwide.”
After Iowa’s caucus meltdown, New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary was elevated in import as the presidential race now hurtles into Nevada and South Carolina, followed by a blitz of coast-to-coast balloting on March 3 — Super Tuesday — which includes California.
Victory, or least a strong showing, promised to yield a burst of momentum and, more concretely, a lift in polls, an infusion of cash and a first or second look from the many voters just starting to pay close attention to the race.
A disappointing finish threatened to nudge several candidates from the race in addition to Yang and Bennet; there were 10 on the ballot, though only about half of them were serious contenders.
Looming large as the Democratic campaign leaves the confines of Iowa and New Hampshire is former New York City Michael R. Bloomberg, who has already spent more than $200 million on television advertising.
After more than a year of campaigning, eight rounds of debates and too much punditry and speculation to quantify, the results promised to offer at least some definition to the Democratic contest going forward.