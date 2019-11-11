Sandy Tosh, 77, of Libby, Mont., died Saturday, October 19, 2019.
Born Sandra C. Smith on September 30, 1942, in Oak Ridge, she was raised by her late grandfather, John Park Smith, and her late mother, Ethel Jane Smith.
Mrs. Tosh was a loving wife, mother, grandma, sister and friend to many.
She spent her days enjoying time with family and friends. She loved her pictures, writing handmade cards for those she adored in her beautiful calligraphy, enjoying a picnic on a beautiful day and sharing her love for music with those around her.
Her bright smile always lit up the room and she will live on in the hearts of her friends and family.
Mrs. Tosh is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Larry "Pete" Tosh; three sons, Steven Tosh (Mitzie), Michael Tosh (Toni) and Philip Tosh (Anna); four grandsons, Eric Tosh (Abigale), Morgan Tosh, Sheldon Tosh and Ryan Diebler; one granddaughter, Sam Tosh; two great-granddaughters, Ella Tosh and Adelynn Tosh; two sisters, Ann Bonanno and Cheryl Orr; and one brother, Gary Smith.
She was preceded om death by her brother, John Smith.
"In spite of what's been lost and what's been gained, hope lives on, and love remains."
Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby, Mont.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.com.